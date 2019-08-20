Firefighters Respond to Kitchen Fire at White Plains Moose Lodge

On Monday, August 19, 2019, at approximately 6:30 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to 4765 Crain Highway at the Waldorf Moose Lodge (#1709) in White Plains, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from the roof, and after firefighters made entry into the structure, firefighters found a grease fire in the kitchen.

Over 70 firefighters responded and had the fire under control in an hour, they operated on the scene for approximately 2 hours total.

Command on the scene reported the fire originated in the kitchen fryer, and extended into the exhaust system, roofing and attic.

No injuries were reported and the estimated monetary damage to the building and contents was estimated at $150,000.

All photos are courtesy of http://www.ccvfireems.org/




