UPDATE: Fire at White Plains Moose Lodge Deemed Accidental by Fire Marshal

UPDATE 8/21/19: On Monday, August 19, 2019, at approximately 6:25 p.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to 4765 Crain Highway at the Waldorf Moose Lodge in White Plains, for the reported structure fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from a single story commercial building.

The owner was identified as the Waldorf Moose Lodge. The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at over $150,000.

Smoke alarms and sprinkler systems were not present.

No injuries were reported.

More than 70 firefighters responded to the scene and controlled the fire in one hour.

The fire was discovered by a member of the Lodge, and the origin of the fire was the kitchen with the cause being deemed accidental and stated by the deep fryer.

All photos are courtesy of http://www.ccvfireems.org/



