Firefighters in Waldorf Quickly Extinguish Kitchen Fire Tuesday Morning

On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at approximately 8:35 a.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to 9141 Granite Court in Waldorf, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find nothing evident from the front of the house. Upon further investigation, firefighters found an active fire on the stove which had extended into the surrounding walls and cabinets.

Firefighters operated on the scene for approximately 1 hour. One female occupant received small burns but refused treatment on the scene.

The American Red Cross was requested for the occupants displaced by the fire.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services. http://www.ccvfireems.org/

