Firefighters Respond to House Fire in Mechanicsville Twice in 5 Hours, Original Fire Deemed Accidental by State Fire Marshal

UPDATE 8/21/19: On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at approximately 5:05 p.m., firefighters responded to 36975 Dixie Lyon Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported structure fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a 2-story, single-family dwelling with fire showing from the roof and second floor.

The occupant and one dog safely escaped the home with no injuries. Both are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at over $1,000.000.

Smoke alarms and sprinklers systems were present and activated.

More than 30 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in approximately 20 minutes. Firefighters from Mechanicsville, Leonardtown and Charles County operated on the scene for over 3 hours.

The fire was discovered by a passing motorist.

The origin of the fire was deemed accidental, and caused by a lightning strike.

On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at approximately 10:00 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Seventh District, and Charles County responded to 36975 Dixie Lyon Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported rekindle.

Dispatch advised two 911 caller’s reported the back of the house was on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a two-story residence with fire showing from the rear of the house and roof.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters operated on the scene for approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes. Firefighters previously responded to the residence at 5:10 p.m., and operated on the scene for over 3 hours

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville, La Plata, and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Departments.

