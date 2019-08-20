Firefighters Respond to House Fire in Mechanicsville

On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at approximately 5:10 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Hollywood, Leonardtown, Seventh District, and Charles County responded to 36975 Dixie Lyon Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported structure fire.

Dispatch advised a single 911 caller was a passer-by and stated she saw smoke coming from a third floor window of the residence.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a three-story residence with fire showing from the third floor.

Firefighters reported they had to force entry into the residence and shortly after pulled out one occupant and a dog from the residence.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

No known injuries have been reported.

Updates will be provided whey they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville, La Plata, and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Departments.

