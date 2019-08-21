Crash in Calvert County Sends One to Trauma Center

On Monday, August 19, 2019, at approximately 12:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Route 4 and Broomes Island Road in Port Republic, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a t-bone style collision with one vehicle in the roadway, and the other off the roadway and into a nearby wooded area and down a small embankment with the driver trapped.



Calvert County Advanced Life Support posted the following statement of the motor vehicle accident. “At approximately noon Monday, Aug 19th, Chief 10 was enroute to Prince Frederick to meet with other officers from CALS. While driving northbound on Rt-4 @ Broomes Island Rd a car decided to make the left hand turn across southbound Rt-4 onto Broomes Island Rd and failed to see a car traveling southbound. The two cars collided violently in the intersection and sent debris flying across several lanes of Rt-4. One car came to rest just south of the intersection while the other car careened off into the woods. Chief 10 quickly activated all his emergency lights and notified Calvert dispatch of the situation. Utility 10 (Capt Hiepler) who was southbound on Rt-4 in the vicinity of the office responded as soon as he heard the call go out, Medic 103 (PMIC Snyder, Intern Magnuson) also responded from the Prince Frederick area. Chief 10 and other motorist quickly began to render aid to the injured drivers until responding units could arrive on scene. Utility 10 arrived on scene approx 1 min after dispatch and took over care of the pri-2 patient, Solomons A37 (returning from CMH) assisted Utility 10 with patient care. Chief 10 assumed the command and M103 assisted U10 and Squad 2 while they worked on the vehicle down the embankment. St-Leonard A77 took over care of a priority 3 patient and transported them to a local hospital. Once the pri-2 patient was extricated from her car and moved to A37 a trooper was requested for a CAT-D flyout to PG Trauma. Squad 7 handled the LZ on Broomes Island Rd.”

One patient was transported to an area hospital. One patient was transported by a Maryland State Police Helicopter to an area trauma center. It is unknown if any other patients were transported.

All photos are courtesy of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department, and the Calvert County (ALS) Advanced Life Support.

