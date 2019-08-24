Calvert Hospice Seeking Volunteers Who Want to Make a Difference

Calvert Hospice announces its next Volunteer Training on Wednesday, October 16 from 5:00 p.m., to 9:00 p.m.,, Thursday, October 17 from 5:00 p.m., to 9:00 p.m., and Friday, October 18, 2019, from 5:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m.

All three sessions are mandatory. We are looking for volunteers to visit with patients and offer family members a break, help in the Calvert Hospice office, work at the Shoppe for Hospice, help facilitate the Journeys support group for grieving children, or assist at other special events in the community.

Volunteering for Calvert Hospice is a rewarding way to give back to the community.

For more information about volunteering with Calvert Hospice, contact Amanda Peterson at 410-535-0892 x4003 or apeterson@calverthospice.org. The Volunteer Application can also be downloaded from our website: https://calverthospice.org/volunteer.

