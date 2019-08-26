Charles County Public Schools Sponsoring a Bus Hotline for Parents

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is sponsoring a bus hotline for parents to call with questions about school bus routes. Call 301-932-6655 to access the hotline. The hotline is available 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 29-30, and 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 3-4.

Bus route information for the 2019-20 is now available through the School Locator feature on the CCPS website, ccboe.com. School Locator is designed to allow the public to enter an address and see which three schools – elementary, middle and high – an address is zoned for. It also indicates if the address is eligible for bus transportation to a particular school, the bus number for each route and the location of the closest bus stop to the address.

Bus stops within established subdivisions are permanently placed at specific locations to ensure consistency and equity among riders and will not be changed. Buses may run later than normal during the first week of school to adjust for changes in routes and/or established stops.

School Locator can be accessed at www.ccboe.com. Select Transportation from the Quick Links menu located on the home page, and then choose School Locator from the menu. School Locator uses mapping data from the county and filters it by the system’s current school zones.

For more information about bus routes, visit https://www.ccboe.com/transportation/, contact your child’s school, or the transportation department at ccpstransportation@ccboe.com or 301-934-7262. Bus stop change requests must be submitted online through the school system website at http://www.ccboe.com/transportation/.

