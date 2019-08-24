Calvert Marine Museum Seeking Vendors for the Patuxent River Appreciation Day on October 12, 2019

Patuxent River Appreciation Day (PRAD), one of Southern Maryland’s longest running festivals, celebrates its 42nd year on October 12, 2019 at the Calvert Marine Museum (CMM). All members of the family can enjoy the fun from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Museum admission is FREE.

Although PRAD will now take place on one day, rather than two, there is still a need for just as many local vendors as in past years. Booth spaces in the event’s Art and Craft Show are currently available for $50 for a 15’ x 15’ spot. Those interested in applying for booth space, can visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com for the full application and additional information. All applications must be received no later than September 20, 2019 for consideration.

First time applicants must also submit three digital images of current work. Returning vendors with current work on file with the PRAD Committee need not resubmit these images. Applicants are evaluated by the PRAD Committee and booth spaces are assigned on a first come, first served basis. Priority will be given to returning exhibitors. In addition to original artwork and crafts, some resale and flea market items will be allowed upon approval from the PRAD Committee.

For questions regarding PRAD, please call CMM Group and Visitor Services Coordinator Melissa McCormick at 410-326-2042, ext. 41 or email at Melissa.McCormick@calvertcountymd.gov.

Any e-mail correspondence must have PRAD in the subject line.

