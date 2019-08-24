Citizens Invited to Submit Legislative Proposals for 2020 General Assembly Session

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will hold a joint meeting with members of the St. Mary’s County Legislative Delegation on October 1, 2019 at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the commissioners meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.

The purpose of the meeting is to consider requests by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, as well as proposals from organizations and citizens for the enactment of legislation during the 2020 session of the General Assembly of Maryland.

The form to submit a legislative proposal can be found online at http://www.co.saint-marys.md.us/countyattorney/index.asp

The deadline for the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to review the proposals considered at the October 1, 2019 joint meeting is September 4, 2019. Proponents will be provided an opportunity to be heard at the joint meeting. Please note that citizens can choose to submit proposals directly to the St. Mary’s County Delegation per their schedule.

Proposals can be submitted to:

The commissioners of St. Mary’s County, 41770 Baldridge Street, P.O. BOX 653 and Delegate Matt Morgan, House of Delegates, 6 Bladen Street, Office 310

Annapolis, Maryland 21401 Bladen Street. csmc@stmarysmd.com, matt.morgan@house.state.md.us

