Shepherd’s Old Field Market Upcoming Events in September and October 2019

August 23, 2019

Brüdergarten at Shepherd’s Old Field Market is Southern Maryland‘s newest favorite hangout! Located just a block off the square in friendly Leonardtown, you’re sure to enjoy the fun, friendly atmosphere! Whether you’re looking for a place to grab a frosty beverage with your best bud or a place to hold your team function, “The Brü” will accommodate your needs and serve you with a smile! Enjoy selections from 18 taps and 14 bottled labels of beer, or select your favorite wine, spirit, or signature cocktail, coupled with a tasty treat from our menu of light fare options including crab pretzels and our zesty buffalo chicken dip!

Be sure to join us for upcoming events on Sunday, September 8: Ceviche Party: Brü teams up with Botanic Coffee & Deli to offer scrumptious ceviche with your favorite wine from Xella Winery! Choose between Classic (fish only) or Seafood Ceviche!

On Saturday, October 5th, Octoberfest Celebration Closing Party: Live music, drink and food specials, and a little friendly competition during our Brü Beerfest Games finals! Octoberfest at the Brü begins September 21st with beer tapping festivities and runs through the October 5th Celebration Party!


