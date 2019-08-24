SMECO Seeking Applications for 2020 Contribution for Local Organizations Working to End Opioid Crisis

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO), through its charitable foundation, is inviting local organizations that are working to end the opioid crisis in Southern Maryland to apply for the charitable funds that will be raised in 2020.

As part of its commitment to the community, each year SMECO raises money for a different local charity. For 2020 SMECO is focusing on organizations working to end the opioid epidemic in Southern Maryland. Across the nation, small town life has been turned upside down by opioid use, and SMECO understands that successful programs require an engaged community to help save lives.

Local non-profit organizations are invited to apply for consideration to be selected as the SMECO Foundation’s 2020 corporate charity. To be considered, organizations must be located in SMECO’s service area and working to address the opioid epidemic through education, prevention, or treatment. To submit an online application, go to smeco.coop/charity.

Natalie Cotton, SMECO’s Government Affairs and Community Relations Director, said, “If we can raise funds to help save lives, we will have succeeded in our mission to make a valuable contribution to the Southern Maryland community.” The cooperative’s main fund-raisers are the SMECO 75 Bike Ride held in June and the Annual Charity Golf Outing held in October. Both events are supported by volunteer employees, the SMECO executive team, and vendors. In 2018, the SMECO Charitable Foundation contributed more than $55,000 to local organizations.