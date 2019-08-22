Roadwork to Close Southbound Lane at Old Great Mills Road and Point Lookout Road on Monday, August 26, 2019

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will restrict the right turn lane from southbound Old Great Mills Road going onto MD 5 (Point Lookout Road) on Monday, August 26, 2019.

Access for local businesses will remain available from northbound MD 5 to northbound Old Great Mills Road and southbound MD 246 (Great Mills Road) to southbound Old Great Mills Road.

This modification will provide for safe operations as crews install curbs in advance of the major MD 5/MD 246 intersection reconstruction project, which is still in the design phase but not construction. Click here for information about the future project.

For more information please contact the Maryland Department of Transportation at 410-545-0303.

