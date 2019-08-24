CSM Welcomes Students for the 2019 Fall Semester with a Busy September Calendar

CSM Offers Walk-in Schedule for Advising, Career and Transfer Services. Aug. 5-Sept. 13. College of Southern Maryland (CSM); La Plata, Leonardtown and Prince Frederick campuses. CSM’s Office of Advising, Career and Transfer Services will observe an all-walk-in schedule to assist students from Aug. 5 through Sept. 13. There will be no appointments available during this time. The hours for walk-ins will be available at http://csmd.edu/advising.

CSM Closed for Labor Day Holiday. Aug. 31-Sept. 2. The College of Southern Maryland (CSM), all campuses, will be closed for the Labor Day holiday from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2. This closure includes the college’s fitness centers. www.csmd.edu.

CSM’s First Day of Fall Semester and Mini-session I. Sept. 3. College of Southern Maryland (CSM) classes begin Sept. 3 for the fall 2019 full-term (15-week session) and the fall mini-session I (7-week session). www.csmd.edu.

CSM Tony Hungerford Memorial Gallery Exhibit: Wesley Clark, “When Our Rivers Collide.” Sept. 3-Oct. 17. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center (FA Building), Tony Hungerford Memorial Art Gallery, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. This exhibition features the work of artist Wesley Clark, who creates pieces that explore issues related to African Americans in America and the African Diaspora. Free. The gallery is open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/visual-arts/hungerford-gallery/index.

CSM Theater Auditions. 6-9 p.m., Sept. 6; 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Sept. 7. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), La Plata Campus, Fine Arts Center (FA Building), Brad and Linda Gottfried Theater, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. Open auditions will be held for the College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) fall play, “Junie B. Jones, The Musical,” a children’s musical to be presented in November. Participants are asked to prepare a one-minute comedic monologue and 16 bars of an upbeat song with music for the accompanist. Come dressed to move. If necessary, call backs will be 6-9 p.m. on Sept. 9, Visit www.csmd.edu/community/the-arts/theater-dance/auditions/.



1:30-4:30 p.m., Sept. 12. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), La Plata Campus, Center for Business and Industry (BI Building), Chaney Enterprises Conference Room (Room 113), 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. This year’s seminar will feature discussions about identifying potential funders, writing a standard project proposal and learning about resources available to nonprofits. Candid’s Community Outreach Manager Elizabeth Madjlesi will present. Sponsored by CSM, the Nonprofit Institute, Charles County Government, Charles County Library, Charles County Charitable Trust and the Maryland Governor’s Grants Office. Free. 301-659-3182. To register, visit http://annualgrantstraining.eventbrite.com

CSM Alumni Night at the Ballpark. 6 p.m., Sept. 13. The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation has partnered with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs to host CSM Alumni Night on Sept. 13 at Regency Furniture Stadium. All CSM faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends are encouraged to come out for the game. The first 200 tickets are free; however, you must reserve tickets in advance of the game at http://foundation.csmd.edu/bluecrabs.

CSM Fall Transfer Fair: La Plata Campus. 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Sept. 16. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), La Plata Campus, Center for Business and Industry (BI Building), Rooms 103/104, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. CSM students can meet representatives from a variety of colleges and universities, explore college majors, degree programs and meet with CSM faculty to gather information about planning the next step in their education. Free. 301-934-7574. www.csmd.edu/transferfair.

CSM Fall Transfer Fair: Leonardtown Campus. 2-4 p.m., Sept. 17. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), Leonardtown Campus, Wellness and Aquatic Center (Building D), Lobby, 22950 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown. CSM students can meet representatives from a variety of colleges and universities, explore college majors, degree programs and meet with CSM faculty to gather information about planning the next step in their education. Free. 240-725-5320. www.csmd.edu/transferfair.

CSM Fall Transfer Fair: Prince Frederick Campus. 2-4 p.m., Sept. 19. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), Prince Frederick Campus, Building B, Multipurpose Room, 115 J.W. Williams Road, Prince Frederick. CSM students can meet representatives from a variety of colleges and universities, explore college majors, degree programs and meet with CSM faculty to gather information about planning the next step in their education. Free. 443-550-6026. www.csmd.edu/transferfair.

CSM FAFSA Workshop. 2:30 p.m., Sept. 19. College of Southern Maryland (CSM), La Plata Campus, Administration (AD Building), Room 110, 8730 Mitchell Road, La Plata. The college’s Financial Assistance Department provides one-on-one assistance to members of the community completing a Free Application for Federal Aid (FAFSA), the primary application for federal, state and institutional financial aid programs. This workshop is offered every third Thursday of the month. To learn what documents to bring with you and for more information, call 301-934-7531 or visit www.csmd.edu/calendar/admissions/laplata/FAFSA-Workshop-9.19.19.

CSM Celebrating a Legacy: State Senator Mike Miller. 5-6 p.m. (VIP sponsor reception), 6-8 p.m. general reception); Sept. 26. Running Hare Vineyard, 150 Adelina Road, Prince Frederick. The community is invited for the College of Southern Maryland’s (CSM) celebration of State Senator Mike Miller’s legacy of leadership as the longest presiding state senate president in the nation and a chance to be a part of CSM’s new Thomas V. Mike Miller, Jr. Center for Leadership, which is being designed to support students, faculty and rising community leaders who demonstrate and inspire leadership in others. Tickets required. For sponsorship information, call 301-934-7599 or email csmfoundation@csmd.edu. For more, visit https://foundation.csmd.edu/news-events/center-for-leadership.html.

