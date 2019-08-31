Charles County Sheriff’s Office Announces Application for Grant

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and Charles County Circuit Court announces it will apply for the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Formula Program through the United States Department of Justice. The JAG Program provides states and units of local governments with critical funding necessary to support a range of program areas including law enforcement, prosecution and court programs, prevention and education programs, corrections and community corrections, drug treatment and enforcement, crime victim and witness initiatives, and planning, evaluation and technology improvement programs.

Charles County is eligible for $40,796 through this grant, which combines the Byrne Formula and Local Law Enforcement Block grant programs to provide agencies with the flexibility to prioritize and place justice funds where they are needed most. The program allows states, tribes and local governments to support a broad range of activities to prevent and control crime based on their own local needs and conditions.

The Sheriff’s Office invites citizens wishing to make comments or review the Sheriff’s and Circuit Court’s JAG application to contact Karlee Adams, Grant Coordinator, at 301-609-3279. All comments should be made by September 25, 2019.

