Sharon Genevieve Townend, 77, of Chesapeake Beach passed away August 22, 2019. She was born October 18, 1941 in Portage, PA to Peter and Genevieve (Bodenschatz) Robine. Sharon was raised in Portage, PA and graduated from Portage High School. She married Paul Townend on January 23, 1960 and they lived in East Pines, MD before moving to Bowie where they lived for 30 years. In 2004 they moved to Chesapeake Beach. Sharon was employed as an accountant for various accounting firms for many years. Sharon was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Bowie and St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in North Beach. She enjoyed puzzles, Kindle games, adult coloring books, gardening, flowers, going to the beach, dancing and board games.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 59 years Paul Henry Townend of Chesapeake Beach, daughter Robyn Dague and husband Steven of Prince Frederick, grandchildren Jaimie and Daniel Dague, and sister-in-law Ruth Fornadel. She was preceded in death by her sisters Barbara Jonas and Fern Lanthier.