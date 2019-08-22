Edward Shelling “Captain” Rudolph, Jr., 67, of Lusby, MD and formerly of Capital Heights, MD, passed away on August 21, 2019 at his residence. Born July 24, 1952 in Washington, DC he was the son of the late Edward S. Rudolph, Sr. and Helen (Gillespie) Rudolph.

Edward graduated from Surrattsville High School in 1970. He married Jacquelyn S. Rudolph on September 24, 1971 in Rocky Mount, NC. Edward and Jacquelyn moved to Calvert County from Charles County in 1991. Edward was employed by Chaney Enterprises as a Mixer Driver for over twenty years, retiring in 2003. He enjoyed fishing the Chesapeake Bay, tinkering in his garage and playing Spades.

Edward is survived by his wife Jacquelyn Rudolph; his son Edward S. Rudolph, III and his wife Jennifer of Lusby, MD; and granddaughter, Jocelyn Rudolph. He was preceded in death by his sister, Toni O’Connor.