Samuel Julius “Sam or Sammy” Isenberg, 54, of North Beach passed away August 15, 2019. He was born September 28, 1964 in Prince Frederick to Elwood M. and Mary Mae (Skinner) Isenberg. Sam was raised in North Beach and attended Beach Elementary and Northern Middle and High Schools. Following high school, he attended the University of Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute. He married Lisa Nutwell November 11, 1989 and they lived in North Beach. Sam was employed as an engineering technician with Prince George’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation and also operated a wholesale crabbing business. Sam was a 38-year lifetime member of North Beach Volunteer Fire Department Company 1 and a charter member of Calvert Advanced Life Support Company 10. Sam was an avid Washington Redskins fan and Penn State supporter. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, football, hockey, and baseball.

Sam is survived by his wife Lisa Isenberg, daughter Taylor Madison Isenberg and brother George Isenberg and his wife Debra, all of North Beach, sister Marie Mullins of Lusby, niece Debra Bunyea and her husband Dustin of North Beach and nephew David Isenberg and his wife Megan of Dunkirk. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Ester Isenberg.