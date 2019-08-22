Benjamin Edwin Wilson:

Edwin “Ed” Wilson, 72, a life-long resident of Friendship, Maryland passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on August 17, 2019. He was born on September 14, 1946. Ed was one of three children born to the late John W. Wilson, Sr. & Eleanor Arundel Cunningham.

He was raised on the family farm where a strong work ethic was instilled and continued farming his entire life. Ed graduated from Southern High School in 1964 & was a member of the Future Farmers of America and awarded the American Farmer Degree that same year.

Ed continued farming raising tobacco and managing the family farm. In 1968 he was hired as the superintendent of Twin Shields Golf Club in Dunkirk. Additionally, he attended evening classes at The University of Maryland studying turf & golf course management and was a member of the National Golf Course Superintendent’s Association. In the late 70’s he owned & operated his own landscaping and nursery business Wilson’s Greenery. Ed always loved the outdoors and being involved with horticulture and conservation. Over the years his past times included playing golf, reading the newspaper, studying history, and watching Redskins football.

He was a devoted grandfather and loved spending time with his five grandchildren and traveled between Virginia and North Carolina to visit & cheer the kids on at various activities. Ed was an outgoing person who loved to sit, talk and tell stories with friends and was a life-time member of St. James’ Episcopal Parish in Lothian.

Ed is survived by his two daughters, Amie Becton and husband Bryant of Wake Forest, NC and Stefanie Falvo and husband Matt of Chesapeake, VA. He is also survived by his grandchildren Andrew, Alex, Vance, Reed, and Olivia, a sister Margaret W. Schoeffel of Parma, OH, a brother John W. “Billy” Wilson, Jr. of Friendship, niece Lucy Franklin and family of Friendship, nephew Paul Wilson and family of Dagsboro, DE, and several cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by a nephew Geoffry D. Meng, Jr.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 23rd, at 10:00 AM at Rausch Funeral Home in Owings. Interment will follow at St. James’ Parish Churchyard, 5757 Solomons Island Road in Lothian. A reception with refreshments will follow the interment at the at St. James’ Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mandrin Chesapeake Hospice House 3675 Solomons Island Road Harwood, MD 20776.