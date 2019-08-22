Jane Mathilda Gerber Samadi, 92, of East Amherst, NY, formerly of Hollywood, MD, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on June 29, 2019. She was born on April 5, 1927 in Arlington, VA to the late Edgar Herman Gerber and the late Eva White Springer Gerber. She was predeceased both by a brother, Edgar and a sister, Joan. She graduated from Washington and Lee HS IN 1945, then graduated from Nursing School at the University of Virginia. She was working as an RN in Washington, DC when she met her future husband, Abdussamed, a DR in training. They were married in Switzerland in 1957. They eventually ended up in St. Mary’s county, where her husband practiced medicine for many years. They bought a 100 acre farm in Hollywood in 1965 and raised four children. They farmed the land, raising and breeding cows and thoroughbred racehorses. She also worked in the office for her husband for many years.

She loved being with her family, traveling, trips to the beach, trips to the casinos and of course the racetrack. She also enjoyed cooking, television, cooking shows, game shows, crossword puzzles and music. She also loved an occasional cocktail and trips to Schnisneyland. She bred and raised many thoroughbred horses that won races all over the mid-Atlantic region.

She was a former member of the Maryland Horse Breeders Association, Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association and the Maryland and St. Mary’s County Farm Bureaus. She was a longtime box holder at Bowie, Laurel and Pimlico Race Tracks. Her husband predeceased her in 2005. She went to permanently live in East Amherst, NY with her daughter in 2009. She also was a breast cancer survivor.

She is survived by her daughter Dr. Dilara Samadi Constantine (Jeff) of East Amherst, NY, a daughter Leyla of Warrenton, VA, a son, Ali of East Amherst, NY and a daughter Derya of Boston, Mass. She had 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was cremated. A visitation service will be held in Leonardtown, MD at 12pm Aug. 24th.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary’s Hospital, Leonardtown, MD or St. Mary’s Hospice House.

