Mary Teresa Maher, 59, of Hilltown, PA, passed away on August 20th 2019 in Mechanicsville, MD.

Mary was born in Philadelphia, PA to Charles and Teresa Maher on April 15th 1960. She attended Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Grade School, Lansdale Catholic High School, and later graduated from Chestnut Hill College with a degree in Mathematics. She worked as a Pension Administrator for over 30 years.

She enjoyed meeting with her friends at Bible study group. She loved the outdoors and thoroughly enjoyed working her garden, taking walks, and stargazing. She will always be remembered for her sweet personality, and she was loved by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.

Mary is survived by her sisters: Anne Allocca and husband Dave, Monica Bandlow; brothers: Christopher Maher, Tom Maher and his wife Michelle, Robert Maher and his wife Cindy; nieces: Gabrielle, Grace, Lucy, Madelyn Maher, and Sara Maher; nephews: David Allocca, Jr. and Brenden Maher.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Teresa Maher and brother-in-law William Bandlow.

Viewing will be 10:00 am Monday, August 26th with funeral to follow at 11:00 am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 235 E State St, Doylestown PA 18901 with the Reverend Father Paschal Onunwa officiating. Burial will follow at St John Neumann Cemetery, 3797 County Line Rd, Chalfont PA.

Arrangements are by Scanlin Funeral Home, 175 E Butler Ave, Chalfont, PA.