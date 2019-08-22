Garland Lawson Coleman, 83, of Chaptico, MD passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C. after sustaining injuries in a motor vehicle accident.

He was born on October 11, 1935 in Lynchburg, Virginia to the late Marcellus Coleman and Mary Lewis.

Garland proudly served in the United States Air Force and was honorable discharged bringing great pride to his family.

Family meant everything to Garland and he worked hard to give them the best life. He worked for Metro Transit Authority as a Station Manager before retiring in 1990.

Garland was a man of great character. If you were privileged to know the man you were blessed.Garland will be missed by many, but none as much as his family. May your memories of him be plentiful and your heart full with the joy he brought you.

Garland is survived by his children, Carole D. Coleman of Temple Hills, MD, Phyllis Y. Coleman of Temple Hills, MD, Garland R. Coleman of Georgetown, TX, Don Coleman of Chaptico, MD, Cheryl Coleman of Washington, D.C., Ted Coleman of Glen Burnie, MD and Paco Coleman of Spotsylvania County, VA; and six (6) grandchildren; and one (1) great-grandchild. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Garland was preceded in death by his parents and nine (9) siblings, Robert, James, Delilah, Mary Louise, Marcellus, Prescott, Edward, Don and Carroll.

The family will receive friends for Garland’s Celebration of Life on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service being officiated by Pastor Kevin Gross at 11:00 a.m. at Gospel Tabernacle of Prayer, 24516 Budds Creek Road, Clements, MD 20624. Interment will follow immediately at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

