Edward “Eddie” Seabrook Kenney, 81, of Waldorf, MD, died Monday, August 19, 2019 at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in LaPlata, MD.

He was born on April 8, 1938 in Suitland, Maryland to the late Seabrook and Jessie Kenney.

Eddie met the love of his life and best friend, Elizabeth Ann Kenney, at the young age of 13. They married on June 7, 1958 and spent over 61 wonderful years married.

He had a successful career as a painter at The Library of Congress for over 34 years. Eddie’s hobbies included hunting/fishing, collecting guns, watching Nascar, the Washington Redskins and old Western movies. But above all, time spent with family was most important to him.

The ones who knew Eddie knew he was a great man who lived for his wife, daughters, and grandchildren. He was full of stories and always made you laugh. Eddie will be missed by many but none as much as his family.

Eddie is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ann Kenney of Waldorf, MD; daughters, Cindy Walker (Sterling Sr.) of Chaptico, MD, Pam Welch (Bobby) of Springfield, VA and Terri Haffer (Steve) of Leonardtown, MD; six grandchildren, Sterling Jr. (Erica), Wendi (John), Matthew, Travis, Jesse and Paige; two great grandchildren, Jayde, Braylee and one on the way; two sisters, Dolores Groover (Larry) of Palm Bay, FL and Margie Kirkpatrick of Sarasota, FL. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, his grandson Steven Haffer, and brother Joseph Kenney.

Family will receive friends for Eddie’s Life Celebration Visitation on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Bryantown Catholic Church, 13715 Notre Dame Place, Bryantown, MD 20617. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with Father Rory Conley officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Pallbearers are Sterling Walker, Jr., Matthew Welch, Sterling Walker, Sr., Travis Haffer, Jesse Haffer and Steve Haffer. Honorary pallbearers are Bobby Welch, John Lacey, Wendi Lacey, Paige Haffer and Erica Walker.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Eddie’s name may be made to: St. Mary’s Bryantown Catholic Church.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.