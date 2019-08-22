Glenn Harrison Bliss, 59, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at St Mary’s Hospice House from complications affiliated with early on set dementia. His beloved wife of 32 years, Cindy was by his side. Glenn was born on July 1, 1960 in Tacoma Park, Maryland to George and Diane Bliss. Glenn was the only son and youngest of three children. He graduated from Paint Branch High School in 1978. Glenn attended the Steamfitters Local 602 Apprenticeship School and graduated as valedictorian in 1984. He worked as a steamfitter foreman for John J. Kirlin Mechanical for 34 years, and was an apprenticeship school instructor for most of his career. Glenn was also a certified instructor for the United Association and taught in their Instructor Training Program for many years.

He loved his family, boating, fishing, coaching his son Harrison’s lacrosse team, the Redskins, and serving others. In retirement he served faithfully at the Chesapeake Church Food Pantry two days a week. He attended the Chesapeake Church 4:00 pm service regularly. Glenn was a passionate and humble man who loved others and served others whenever he could. He believed in both living up to our God given responsibilities and defending our God given freedoms that have been given to all, and he set that example for his family and all who knew him.

Glenn is survived by his wife Cindy, son Harrison, daughter-in-law Ali, granddaughter Meara Jean, sisters Holly Bliss and Robin Josefowicz, and mother Diane Bliss. He is preceded by his father George Henry Bliss III, Nanny June Bliss, and grandfather James Turner.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Chesapeake Church in Huntingtown, Maryland.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to End Hunger in Calvert County MD, P.O. Box 758 Huntingtown, MD 20639 – endhungercalvert.org and/or Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650 – hospiceofstmarys.org.