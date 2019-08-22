Joan Patricia Rushing, 75, of Washington, D.C. passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Waldorf, Maryland.

Joan was born in Washington, D.C. to Nathaniel Gross and Mary V. Gross on November 5, 1943. She graduated from Eastern High School, class of 1962.

Joan married her loving husband Herbert Rushing on February 10, 1965. She worked as a receptionist at Health Clinic for Civil Service for many years.

Joan was a devoted Washington Redskins fan and every time the Redskins would score a touchdown she would say ” Hail to the Redskins, daughter”.

There was never a dull moment during football season with us being a Washington Redskins fan, Erik being a Dallas Cowboys fan especially when they played each other. There was a lot of trash talking and great memories.

Joan is preceded in death by her husband Herbert Rushing, mother Mary V. Gross and her father Nathaniel Gross.

Joan is survived by her two children, son Erik Rushing, daughter Erika Denise Oliver ( Michael Wayne Oliver), and her beloved grandson Donte Lemar Johnson. She also leaves to cherish her memory 8 siblings Nathaniel Gross Jr., Ronald Gross, TaWanna Young, Michael Gross, Paul Gross, Shirley Bagley, Ricardo Gross (Ricky), and Rodney Gross. Along with a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.