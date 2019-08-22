Joan Groesbeeck Hatfield, July 8, 1939 to August 18, 2019.

Writing an obituary for a woman as remarkable and complex as Joan Hatfield seems impossible. Her life is so much more than a list of her accomplishments and the people closest to her. It is hard to find the words needed to express how deeply she loved people, enriched relationships and enjoyed living life to the fullest. Whether you called her Mom (like her children and all of their friends), or Gammy (as she was known by her six grandchildren and one greatgrandchild) or Joan, she opened her home and her heart to everyone without judgement.

When Joan loved, she loved with all of her heart. From politics to fly fishing, it was an “all-in” affair. She loved ladybugs and cooking and enjoyed playing a fierce game of gin with her dearest friends. Joan was a powerful community leader as a professional and volunteer.

Joan is now an angel who officially got her wings on Sunday, August 18, 2019. She spent her last day of life surrounded by her children and she passed peacefully with loving family by her side. Joan lived her life to the fullest complete with family, friendship, fun, and making a remarkable difference in lives, communities and politics.

Joan asks her family and friends to celebrate life and not morn a loss. With that, her Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, August 25 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at Friday’s Creek Winery, 3485 Chaneyville Road, Owings, MD 20688.

A group of Ladybugs is called a Loveliness. If you are reading this now, you are part of Joan’s Loveliness. As the Ladybug totem reminds us, stay joyful and peaceful and stand strong in your truth.

Mom/Gammy/Joan, thank you for your legacy of love…Twinkle, twinkle little star.

Parents (deceased) – Blanche Patton Groesbeeck Foster and John P. Groesbeeck II., Survived by her twin sister Jean Kahn; her children Hugh (son) and Cherryl Hatfield, Sandy (daughter) and Jeff Clubb, and Michele (daughter) and Jeff Quesenberry; her grandchildren Amber and Logan Hatfield, Tristan and Skyelar Clubb, and Justin and Lance Quesenberry; and her greatgrandchild Liliana Quesenberry.

In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to send donations to Asbury Foundation, 11100 Asbury Circle, Solomons, MD 20688. Attn: Heather Mattingly