Jaime Ernesto Rivera, 79

Jaime Ernesto Rivera, known to family and friends as Jim, went to be with Our Lord on August 16, 2019 after a ten-month battle with brain cancer.

Jim was born September 5, 1939, in La Romana, Dominican Republic to Jaime and Leonora (Pierce) Rivera, making him both a citizen of the Dominican Republic and the United States.

He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Theodore Roosevelt (SSBN – 600) a nuclear powered fleet ballistic missile submarine from 1961 to 1969. He always felt honored to have served in the United States Navy and proud to be an American Veteran.

After serving in the Navy he, his wife and children moved to Maryland where he was employed at the Baltimore Gas and Electric Company in Baltimore, Maryland. He moved with his family to St. Leonard, Maryland, in 1971 to be one of the first six shift supervisors to open the nuclear power plant in Calvert County.

He was preceded in death by his father Jaime Anthony Rivera, his mother Leonora Rivera Pierce and his grandson Austin Rivera.

He is survived by his wife Angeline, his daughter Deborah Naugle and her husband Timothy, His sons James Rivera and William Rivera, his brother Luis Rivera, three grandchildren, Amanda Tate, Neena Cassell and Henry Williams and their spouses and three great-grandchildren Mackenzie, Ethan, and Bella.

Jim enjoyed fishing and boating. What he loved most was spending time with family and friends. The grandkids and great-grandkids kept him smiling even through his cancer battle.

Everyone that knew Jim loved him. He was a man of high integrity, great character and a wonderful personality.

Visitation

Friday, August 23, 2019

10-11 AM

St. John Vianney Catholic Church

105 Vianney Lane

Prince Frederick, MD 20678

Services

Friday, August 23, 2019

11 AM

St. John Vianney Catholic Church

105 Vianney Lane

Prince Frederick, MD 20678