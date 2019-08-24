Huntingtown Woman Wins $100,000 on Scratch-Off at Discount Liquors

Calvert County’s “Golden Girl,” who is a major Maryland Lottery scratch-off fan, struck gold playing a Gold Rush X50 instant ticket. The lucky lady won one of the game’s $100,000 top prizes.

The excitement began Monday morning, when the Huntingtown resident decided to indulge in one of her favorite things to do — play scratch-offs. The 38-year-old visited her regular retailer, Discount Liquors in Huntingtown, to purchase four of the Gold Rush X50 scratch-offs because she’s won several times with that game.

“I’ve been winning $500 for the past few Mondays,” she said, smiling. “Plus, I check the website to see what prizes are remaining and Gold Rush X50 had top prizes left.”

The experienced player didn’t even scratch off the $10 instant tickets. Instead, she sat in her car before work and scanned the instant tickets one by one using the Maryland Lottery app on her smartphone. The first two scratch-offs were not winners. The third instant ticket carried a $20 prize and that fourth ticket is what blew “Golden Girl” away.

“It just didn’t seem real when I saw the message that said I won $100,000,” recalled “Golden Girl,” who is a general contractor accountant. The newlywed called her mother first with news of her big win and then constantly rang her husband until he answered his phone.

“Good thing I was walking pass the lockers when I heard the phone buzzing,” said “Golden Girl’s” husband, who accompanied her to claim the prize. “I was in shock when she told me.”

They each left work for the day and wasted no time claiming the big prize at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. They plan to use the winnings for home improvements and investments.

Lucky retailer Discount Liquors also has reason to celebrate. The store located at 5005 Solomons Island Road will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a $100,000 top-prize winning scratch-off. Meanwhile, there are still big prizes awaiting discovery in the Gold Rush X50 scratch-off game. Players can hunt for four more $100,000 top prizes, seven $50,000 prizes, 15 $10,000 prizes as well as hundreds of thousands of others ranging from $10 to $1,000.

