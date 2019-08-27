Identity Protection Day Workshops, Shredding, and Medication Collection to be Offered on Saturday, September 28 in Leonardtown

The Department of Aging and Human Services, in conjunction with the Department of Public Works and Transportation, and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, will host an Identity Protection Day on Saturday, September 28, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Garvey Senior Activity Center, located at 41780 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown, MD.

Learn about scams, frauds, and how to protect yourself against them! Informational workshops will be held with Jeannine Robinson-Hurley from the Office of the Attorney General at 9:30 a.m. and Cpl. Kristi Nelson with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 11:30 a.m.

Two shred trucks will be available to safely dispose of confidential documents. Please refrain from bringing materials that are not confidential in nature, such as newspapers and magazines (acceptable at the six Convenience Centers in St. Mary’s County) as they will cause the truck to fill up more quickly. The shredder can handle simple staples, paper clips, spiral note books, and thin metal prongs. Three ring binders will not be accepted.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Mary’s County Health Department will be on-site to collect unwanted and outdated medications. The Health Department WILL be able to collect sharps, such as diabetic needle supplies and lancets.

This event is free and open to the community. For more information, contact Sarah Miller, Department of Aging & Human Services Community Programs & Outreach Manager, at 301-475-4200, ext. 71073, or Sarah.Miller@stmarysmd.com.

