Single Motorcyclist Transported to Trauma Center After Crash in California

On Saturday, August 24, 2019 at approximately 7:30 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Old Rolling Road and FDR Boulevard in California, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one motorcycle and single occupant lying in the roadway unconscious.

The single patient was transported by ambulance to the Maryland State Police Helicopter Hangar where the subject was transported to an area trauma center by a MedStar Helicopter.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to investigate the cause of the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

