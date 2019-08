On Saturday, August 24, 2019 at approximately 7:30 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Great Mills Road and South Shangri-La Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway in a head-on collision.

One patient was transported to an area hospital, and two patients signed care refusals forms on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is handling the crash.