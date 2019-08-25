23-Year-Old Woman Killed in Car Crash in Pomfret

Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to a single vehicle collision in the area of Bensville Road/RT 229 at Marshall Corner Road/RT 227, in Pomfret.

The preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers revealed a 2003 Dodge Neon, operated by Alia Nicole Watson, 23, of King George, Virginia, was traveling southbound on Route 229, when she failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Route 227. The Dodge Neon traveled across Route 227, travelled off road, and struck a tree.

Watson was pronounced deceased on scene by EMS Personnel. There were no other occupants of the vehicle.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Trooper Sabock, and reconstructed by Tpr. Baldi of the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack.

