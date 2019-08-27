One Injured After Motorcycle Rear-ends Van in Great Mills

On Sunday, August 25, 2019 at approximately 6:00 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Chancellors Run Road and Pegg Road in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single motorcycle and minivan in the roadway.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. At least one patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

