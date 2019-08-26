Lexington Park Woman Arrested at Courthouse for Disorderly Conduct

On Friday, August 23, 2019, Deputy K. Molitor, from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Arrested Corrina Lyevette Savoy, 24, of Lexington Park.

Deputies responded to the St. Mary’s County Circuit Courthouse in Leonardtown after courthouse security called for assistance with a disorderly subject.

According to court documents, Savoy was standing in front of the front doors to the courthouse and impeding persons from entering and exiting the courthouse. Savoy was told by security multiple times to move away and stop being disruptive, however Savoy refused.

Savoy was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to the St. Mary’s Adult Detention and Rehabilitation Center where she was released a short time later.

Savoy was last arrested on Sunday, March 3, 2019, with her mother, Carla Yvette Blanton, 48, after they arrived at theand began to yell and curse at officers and emergency personnel.

While officers and emergency personnel were attempting to provide aid to injured parties Blanton and Savoy’s actions were hindering rescue operations and the police investigation. Blanton and Savoy were given multiple commands to cease their actions, however, both Blanton and Savoy refused.

Savoy punched Sergeant William Raddatz. Savoy was arrested and continued to resist being placed into handcuffs and continued to hinder and obstruct the investigation.

At one-point, Blanton attempted to enter an ambulance after being ordered multiple times to step away from the vehicle. Blanton attempted to pass several officers to gain access to the back of the ambulance. Blanton then attempted to choke Corporal Scott Ruest, several officers attempted to place Blanton into handcuffs. Blanton was placed into an escort hold and escorted to a patrol vehicle. Blanton then removed her left hand from the handcuff and grabbed Sergeant Raddatz the shirt while resisting being placed into handcuffs again.

Both women were ultimately placed in custody and charged with Assault 2nd Degree, Obstructing and Hindering, and Resisting Arrest.