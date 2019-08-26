Ruby Sharon Wise, 80, of Dunkirk passed away August 22, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born March 15, 1939 in Jonesboro, LA to Ruben Perry and Ruby Elise (Walker) Smith. Raised in Port Arthur, TX, she graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and went on to nursing. After living in several southern states, the family settled in Bowie, MD, where they remained until 2001 when they moved to Dunkirk. While living in Bowie, Sharon worked for many years as a school nurse and later as an administrator at Bowie State University. Sharon had a passion for all things outdoors such as camping, fishing and landscape photography. She also loved her many hours of reading and crossword puzzles.

She was the loving wife of James R. Wise for 60 years and the beautiful and caring mother of her three children, Cynthia Pilon and husband David of Littleton, CO, Bonnie Wise of North Beach and James Wise and wife Denise of Bowie. She is also survived by grandchildren Joseph, Aaron, Anna, Jamie, Jessica and Logan, great-grandchildren Reigan, Tylar and Olivia and brothers Thomas Smith and wife Rebecca of Groves, TX, Randall Smith of Port Arthur, TX and Terry Smith and wife Pattie of Beaumont, TX. She was preceded in death by a brother Don Smith.