Sharon Gail Semler, 74

Sharon Gail Semler, age 74, died August 19, 2019.

She was the devoted wife of Kenneth Semler. They shared a lifetime of loving memories during their 30-year marriage. She was the youngest daughter of John Loubertus Fenhagen and Mary Helen Fenhagen. Born and raised Catholic, graduating from Saint Michael’s in Ridge, Maryland. Retired in 2006 from the Motor Vehicles Administration after a dedicated 35 years of service where she met and retained many lifelong friends. She has never met a stranger as she was always the entertainer with a style all her own and welcomed all into her home and life. She enjoyed many weekends sharing time with her husband and friends on their house boat over the years. She was a wonderful and caring mother.

In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her daughter, Melody Jo Bohanan.

In addition to her husband, she is also survived by her sons, Grant Cochran and Scott Cochran; her daughter, Karla Briscoe (Thomas); her step-son, Jeffrey Cochran; her step-daughter, Gennie Russell (Steve); her sisters, Shirley McKay (Lindy) and Shelva Davis (Bob); her grandchildren, Helena Kirby (Chris), Derek Briscoe, Brent Briscoe (Lauren), and Morgan Kessler; and her great-grandchildren, Tyler Kirby, Olive Briscoe, Abigail Kirby, Benjamin Briscoe, Leela Briscoe, and Emerson Kirby.

Visitation on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 5-8PM with Prayer Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646. Interment on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11AM at MD Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

Memorial contributions in Sharon’s name are asked to Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.