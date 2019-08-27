A School Resource Officer to be at Every Public Middle and High Schools in St. Mary’s County this Year

Sheriff Tim Cameron and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office are pleased to announce that for the first time there will be a dedicated School Resource Officer at each of the public middle and high schools in St. Mary’s.

The Sheriff’s Office has seven School Resource Officers in place for the 2019-2020 school year, at Chopticon High School, Great Mills High School, Leonardtown High School, Esperanza Middle School, Leonardtown Middle School, Margaret Brent Middle School and Spring Ridge Middle School.

The first day of classes for St. Mary’s County Public Schools is Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. Parochial schools open to students on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019.

There will be increased patrols around both public and private schools in St. Mary’s County on the first day of classes. Sheriff Cameron and deputies will be at each public school on Sept. 3 for the first day of classes to ensure safety and security.

“I would like teachers, students and parents to be assured that their school campuses will be safe when the doors open on the first day,” Sheriff Cameron said, “so that educators can get back to doing what they do best: Fostering a learning environment for children.”

“I am especially pleased that our office has a dedicated School Resource Officer this year for each public high school and each public middle school in St. Mary’s County,” the Sheriff said. “School Resource Officers not only provide for a law-enforcement presence, but are also positive influences on students each school day.”

Drivers in St. Mary’s County also need to be aware that school buses will be back on the roads and there will be increased patrol enforcement.

Drivers must stop for school buses when their red flashing lights and stop signs are activated and deployed.

Failure to do so puts children in danger and the penalties are stiff. Drivers who run past a stopped school bus with its stop sign activated face a fine of $570 or three points on a driver’s license.

“With the start of the new school year, give yourself some extra time in your morning commutes,” Capt. Steve Hall, Special Operations Division Commander, said. “There is absolutely no valid reason to run past a stopped school bus picking up or dropping off children. Just don’t do it. Our deputies will be watching.”

Throughout the school year, parents are also encouraged to ensure that their children do not bring any contraband items to school.

