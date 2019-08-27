UPDATE: Lexington Park Woman Killed on Great Mills Road After Being Struck by Motorcycle

8/27/2019 @ 12:10 p.m.: On Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at approximately 6:00 a.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown barrack responded to Great Mills Road at Midway Drive, in Lexington Park, for a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian and a motorcycle.
An on scene investigation revealed a Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Joshua Moyer, 35, of King George, VA was traveling eastbound on Great Mills Road, in the area of Midway Drive, when a pedestrian, Connie Sell, 50, of Lexington Park attempted to cross the roadway.
Preliminary investigation revealed Ms. Sell was struck while attempting to cross the roadway.
The crash is under investigation, anyone with information is urged to contact Trooper Powis at 301-475-8955.
The adult male motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. The adult female pedestrian was transported to Millison Plaza where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 transported the patient to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.
Crossing without a crosswalk’ will put you at fault, every time.
And there’s certainly a dearth of crosswalks crossing GMR.
It’s kind of hard to miss a pedestrian when they run into the vehicle. Having said that, I am very sorry for pedestrian and her family.
At that time of day it is still dark. There is little if any lights there since it wasn’t at the intersection. Most pedestrians are wearing dark clothing so they are practically invisible.
Condolences to the family of the pedestrian.
See people trying to cross that street EVERYDAY AT POINTS OTHER THAN A CROSSWALK!
People standing in the median/turning lane at the rise of a hill.
Pushing baby carriages OUT IN FRONT OF THEMSELVES…BUT WITH CARRIAGE IN LINE OF TRAFFIC waiting to cross.
Use the crosswalk and use the crossing signal.
this is really a freak accident like how did she not hear the motorcycle? and how did he not see her? where was he going how fast where was she going? so many questions that need answers?
