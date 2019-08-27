UPDATE: Lexington Park Woman Killed on Great Mills Road After Being Struck by Motorcycle

8/27/2019 @ 12:10 p.m.: On Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at approximately 6:00 a.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown barrack responded to Great Mills Road at Midway Drive, in Lexington Park, for a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian and a motorcycle.

An on scene investigation revealed a Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by Joshua Moyer, 35, of King George, VA was traveling eastbound on Great Mills Road, in the area of Midway Drive, when a pedestrian, Connie Sell, 50, of Lexington Park attempted to cross the roadway.

Ms. Sell was flown by MSP helicopter Trooper 2 to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where she later succumbed to her injuries. The driver of the motorcycle was transported by the Lexington Park Rescue Squad to Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed Ms. Sell was struck while attempting to cross the roadway.

The crash is under investigation, anyone with information is urged to contact Trooper Powis at 301-475-8955.

