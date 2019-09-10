UPDATE: Driver of the Ambulance that Struck Another Vehicle on Thomas Johnson Bridge Issued Two Traffic Tickets for Incident

UPDATE 9/10/2019: Brian Patrick Bowen, 35, of Lusby was issued a traffic citation for failing to drive an emergency vehicle safely ($50 fine) and driving left of roadway center in overtaking and passing when unsafe ($90 fine)
The traffic citations were issued on September 5, 2019, by Deputy A. Budd of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.
UPDATE 8/30/2019: The driver was Identified as Brian Patrick Bowen, 35, of Calvert County.
A spokeswoman from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Brian Patrick Bowen, was the driver of the Solomons Island Rescue Squad ambulance that was involved in the property damage accident in the video. She went on to say that the Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident and traffic citations are pending in the case.
SMNEWSNET.com interviewed multiple firetruck and ambulance drivers as well as officers from several volunteer departments and all of them said “lights and sirens are never to be used while crossing the Thomas Johnson or the Route 231 Benedict bridge”.
Bowen became a convicted felon after he was found guilty of two counts of Vehicular Manslaughter, Second Degree Assault, and Reckless Driving in 2007. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but it was suspended down to 18 months in jail.
A police investigation stated that on January 15, 2006, Bowen who was a volunteer firefighter at the time, was driving on Lowery Road at more than 80 mph. The speed limit on Lowery Road is 40 mph. Bowen’s was “hill-hopping”” at the time, according to Calvert County State’s Attorney Greg Wells — leaping over the small bumps in elevation that characterize Lowery Road.
At approximately 11:45 p.m., Bowen almost hopped his 1999 Ford Contour directly into another car. As he swerved to avoid the collision his car rolled over several times before it came to a rest on its roof. William Joshua Fabricante, 20, of St. Leonard, was pronounced dead at the scene, and Megan Elizabeth Jackson, 16, of Huntingtown, was taken to Calvert Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Amanda Moore Gaylon, 18, of Huntingtown was also taken to the hospital where she was treated and released.
UPDATE 8/27/2019 @ 10:45 a.m.: Jonathan Leonard Dalrymplehe, the Chief of the Solomons Volunteer Rescue and Fire Department, sent SMNEWSNET.COM the following statement about the incident.
On August 26 at approximate 4 PM one of our ambulances was involved in a property damage accident at the base of the Thomas Johnson bridge on St. Mary side. St Mary’s police department was Called and handle the accident. No one was injured in the accident. The driver of the ambulance has been Reprimanded and pulled from driving
8/27/2019: A video making its way around Facebook shows a Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad Fire Department Ambulance crossing the center line and hitting a utility truck on the base of the Thomas Johnson Bridge in St. Mary’s County.
The video timestamp is Monday, August 26, 2019, at approximately 3:00 p.m., date and time, however,it is unknown if it is the correct time and date.
Calvert County was dispatched to assist St. Mary’s County at approximately 2:52 p.m., and 2:53 p.m., for medical calls in the Great Mills and California areas.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
You have to turn your Lights and sirens off crossing bridges because there’s no where to go
They are not on the bridge at point of impact.
Or the ambulance should have let off the gas pedal for a second , yeah let me pull on the shoulder of a shoulderless bridge!
Lights and sirens don’t automatically give the responder right of way. It’s actually the most missed question on the driving test. You move when it’s safe.
Where the hell you want the truck to go? It’s called due regard! The ambulance driver should of known better! He was completely at fault!
Like he was when he killed two people previously!
Exactly! I wasn’t talking about the truck having due regard. I was talking about the idiot ambulance river! Obviously he has never learned what “due regard” means! What an idiot!
How could they let this guy drive an ambulance?
Who even allowed him to get that class of license?
Where exactly should the truck “pull over more”??
How about you think before you write/type?? There was no “more” to get over. The responders are supposed to use the travel lanes as they are intended when crossing that bridge, to avoid incidents like this one.
Looks like the white truck didn’t yield to the approaching emergency vehicle. Should have slowed sooner and got over to the right further. I’ll bet they would have if the response was for their family member.
Are you stupid? He had NOWHERE to go. He was getting off the bridge quickly to avoid the ambulance so they could get past him. Maybe the driver of the ambulance when seeming approaching vehicles, and a bridge should have slowed down a little. That’s pure ignorance on the Driver of the ambulance.
Slowing sooner would have put them still on the bridge, dummy! Rescue vehicles still need to slow down and use caution. Ambulance driver is clearly at fault and glad he didn’t kill someone driving like an idiot!!!
But the ambulance would’ve been able to get around the work truck safely.
He did kill 2 people 13 years ago driving 80 on a 2 lane road.
you need to think about closing rate of the oncoming ambulance. the white truck may have responded by slowing as soon as the saw the ambulance but did not have time to come to a complete stop or to tell that there was more room (not very much by the way). the ambulance is clearly driving recklessly – they were traveling too fast to properly avoid the collision.
Thank god they didn’t plow into the truck head on, then the sheriffs office would have been responding to a homicide.
There on a bridge there is only so much room
No…they are off the bridge. Guardrails on both sides of the road.
Just barely off the bridge, idiot! And still not enough time to get over. Ambulance driver is at fault.
Actually, the Solomons ambulance responds “non-emergency” (no lights or sirens) when crossing the TJ bridge.. At that point in the video, the ambulance should not be responding with lights and sirens as you can see how close the two way traffic is.
that is very TRUE as I hold a EVOC from the State of Maryland that allows you to drive in EMERGENCY MODE . There is a lot that people don’t know so I will put it out there for others to hopefully understand. Just because you have lights on that it means you are asking permission from the cars on the road for permission to go through stop signs, traffic lights. That’s why they teach you in the State Class why you cant do anything you want and its a question that sometimes is asked on the State test. Also we were told that a firetruck and ambulances are not suppose to go over 10mph the post posted speed on that road. LIGHTS AND SIRENS ARE NOT PERMITTED TO BE USED ON A SINGLE TWO LANE BRIDGE. Also since they are responding from over in St Marys to Calvert that Solomons have the following ambulances 37, 38 & 39 that could have or should have marked up as its in their 1st call area. Also you can see that the ambulance started crossing the double line around the bend in the curve and within seconds the ambulance didn’t slow down and the truck had no where to go. When I volunteered for Calvert as a EMT/Firefighter and ASST Engineer I did field training before the drivers where cut loose to drive in EMERGENCY MODE. Also this wasn’t Property Damage as that is when you collide with a fixed object . This is a MVA . What if that ambulance lost controlled and badly hurt some people or killed someone driving like this.
actually this is a property damage accident no one required ems care. thats what makes it a property damage accident only property was damaged. now i know that for a fact that no emergency vehicle from solomons VRSFD should be responding lights and siren over the bridge.
theres no where for the truck to go if he went over anymore he would have hit the bridge
I believe Md law states that you have to pull over as far as you can get and stop when an emergency vehicle is approaching? I would think the utility truck driver is at fault?
Yes that is the law but emergency vehicles are not supposed to cross a two lane bridge like that in emergency mode that is one of the first things taught in evoc class
But it is ok for Medic’s to drive on the north bound lane to get to a person in the WaWa parking lot? I think not. I watched one cut across the road that was going northbound, over into the southbound lane to get to WaWa.
ur crazy! The ambulance driver should of known he couldn’t get through there and slowed down! Dumba**
Ambulances shouldn’t be responding on a bridge anyways, they are suppose to go over with no lights and sirens until they get off. Once they are off they can reactivate them
Will the ambulance driver be charged?
Where was the white truck suppose to go? There’s a guardrail right there and you can see he was hitting his brakes. The ambulance shouldn’t have been trying to pass on the bridge, there’s not much leeway on that bridge anyway.
Ambulance should not have been traveling that fast on a road with no shoulders and two directions of traffic present. Yes, the white truck could’ve moved over a few more inches but the ambulance was going way too fast for that situation. Having the emergency lights is not an excuse to ignore the traffic situation.
From the angle depicted in the videos – The distance, view, the lack of any maneuvering space – all added up to ZERO defensive driving options, for that poor guy in the utility truck!
No one could seriously accuse the driver of the white utility truck of doing ANYTHING wrong!
WTF?
Would anyone calmly driving up the bridge expect some fool in an ambulance to drive that F’ing crazy?
Seriously – How much time could he save by pulling that idiotic move?…… 1/2 second?
If some poor grandma’s life depended on his driving like that, God help her.
For anyone who thinks this is the white trucks fault is a idiot. The ambulance should have deactivated their lights and sirens before crossing the bridge.
Thank you for your common sense.
Your the IDIOT. Granted, the ambulance should not have done that, BUT the driver in the white truck should have pulled over as far as possible and STOPPED immediately when they saw the ambulance.
Both drivers are at fault….
Why? I tend to agree with them. I think both are culpable. When an emergency vehicle is approaching, I was taught to yield by pulling over and stopping. If you don’t have any where to pull over, you’re supposed to stop so the emergency vehicle can mover around you. I don’t see anyone pulling over or stopping for emergency vehicles anymore. It’s not a redneck thing, it’s a common sense and driver’s education thing.
You are missing the point, NO LIGHTS OR SIRENS WHEN CROSSING THE BRIDGE EVER. The ambulance driver was at total fault, basic evoc training. He was not off the bridge and should never be driving like that .
As an Emergency vehicle operator, the ambulance is in the 100% wrong here for multiple reasons. 1. Proceeding across the bridge with Lights and sirens is not a common practice due to no shoulders and chance of accidents. 2. Also emergency vehicles are to “proceed with due regard” regarding to passing vehicles, going into on coming lanes, and intersections. The driver putting more lives in harm with the driving that has taken place. If you cant get to a patient safely, then how can you help them? just like this incident, bet they didn’t make it to the patient in need.
Concerned citizen:
We want YOU as our EMT driver.
Thank you for the sensible post.
Refreshing to see facts and common sense.
Thank you! I was almost broadsided by a fire truck that was barreling through a stop sign at Ball Rd and Broomes Island. Aren’t emergency vehicles supposed to stop at stop signs and before entering an intersection?
Paula, Emergency drivers are not required to stop but have to slow down and proceed with caution if no vehicles are in the intersection, but if vehicles are in the intersection, they are suppose to stop and wait for a clear lane to proceed with due regard to other motorist.
Maybe if u take a look at those guard rails and see the service truck couldn’t get over any further. so maybe if the driver of ambulance had slowed down a bit so the service truck could of made it past the guard rails that wouldn’t of happened. It’s 2lanes no shoulder in that spot , reckless move for the ambulance could of caused a head on collision
Well I mean there is only so far over that you can get on a bridge! I understand it’s an emergency but they still need to use caution while driving those big trucks, especially on a bridge. It could have been way worse.
RIGHT! THE AMBULANCE TOTALLY DISREGARDED THE FACT THAT THERE WAS NO SHOULDER!!! THE DRIVER IS AN IDIOT! THEY SHOULD PAY FOR THAT GUYS TRUCK!
It appears only mirror was damaged so pull your panties out of your crack. No need to pay for a whole truck.
Ambulances are not allowed to use lights and sirens on that bridge. Because there is no where for vehicles to move.
It looks like the ambulance was trying to fit between the two trucks. Misjudged the space.
I wonder if having career staff would have prevented this.
Yee haw!!! You certainly get what you pay for, with those volunteers. Crazy fools!
PLEASE FEEL FREE TO JOIN YOURSELF IF YOU CAN DO IT BETTER. THANK YOU!!!!!
Reality with solomons is that many qualified people have joined just to be kicked out for stupid reasons. Career and people from other busier and more experienced areas have joined. The inbreds at solomons keep the jean pool shallow and narrow
I just like to let you know my father was a volunteer in Calvert county for a long time until his death. My son is still a volunteer has a full-time job and a family but busted his ass to save other people. I’m not saying this is right or wrong but stop condemning our volunteers I bet when you need them you’ll call us. Proud firefighters daughter and mother !!!!!!
This particular “volunteer” did jail time for previously killing two people.
My ex-husband and some friends who were all volunteers were injured in a fire truck accident several years ago that was driven by a career guy who had been in several accidents while driving as a career fire fighter but was still allowed to drive. Career or volunteer doesn’t matter on knowing the laws of driving an emergency vehicle.
Everyone needs to understand. EMERGENCY VEHICLES ARE TO TURN OFF ALL LIGHTS AND SIRENS AND OBEY ALL TRAFFIC LAWS WHILE CROSSING ANY BRIDGE!!! This truck did nothing wrong!!
Cindy! You are ABSOLUTELY correct! Having a EVOC card in my pocket, you again are CORRECT! Should give the Ambulance driver a Reckless Driving Ticket.
You know as much as I do that it takes Solomons to get out five minutes after being dispatched to any calls
White truck did nothing wrong
Of course not and neither did the driver
Due regard, any professional ff/EMT would no that, oh wait…
I’m not the biggest fan of the volunteers, but I’m willing to bet the “professionals” have their own incidents. Is the cost of having a paid force worth the few incidents that both groups will undoubtedly create? My taxes are high enough……
I talk about when the ambulance was dispatched but what time does the ambulance actually get out usually takes about five minutes which the video would be correct
Just some ticks wilding out that’s all. Leave those kids alone, they didn’t kill anybody.
All they talk about is the time of dispatch but what time did they actually get out ? Most of the time it takes about 5 minutes from the initial call to get out to respond to a call which would make the time stamp on the video correct.
Should be charged for reckless endangerment
Outdated Bridge, Tear it down
It’s very unsafe the road on the St.Mary’s side is missing chunks. Time to look into building a new one. Oh wait the rumor is there’s no money. But the casinos are raking in billions. No one is going to be happy until it collapses.
I agree about the casino revenue, but wasn’t surprised when most sheeple voted to bring them to Maryland under the false pretense of jobs, horse protection and revenue. I don’t agree with your point about the bridge though. It’s constantly inspected, repaired and was constructed in 1977. I’m pretty sure that bridge engineering in 1977 had evolved from the fist bridge hundreds of years prior. This is one of two major bridges in the area, and despite what you may think, the amount of traffic on this bridge pales in comparison to what the Nice bridge sees. Just because you chose to work at Pax and live in Calvert doesn’t mean the bridge should be replaced just for YOU.
You obviously have not seen the top of the pillars that support the bridge. The cracking concrete is held together by metal bands installed in the late ’80s.
Those CLOWNS in Solomons VRSFD are so LUCKY!
They are constantly tearing up those ambulances, ALL
of them have been wrecked at least once! The Department
is out of CONTROL, it’s a Free for ALL! It’s just a matter of
time their luck is going to run out! The flags in front of that station
will be flying HALF MAST. They just better hope it’s not me or
one of my family members they hurt or kill.
Probably on their way back to the station after a food run in St. Mary’s. Didn’t want the food to get cold?
You can tell the white truck tried to slow down but it’s negligence on both parties
Looks like the utility truck decided he was not going to stop and let the ambulance through. The truck could have stopped further back. Did you see any brake lights?
That ambulance driver is 100% in the wrong!!!
I was there and ‘im SUING!! you all missed the fact a piece of the car hit me my window was down i’m suing the ambulance will be processing this !! see you in court mister crazy driver!!!!
Bethany Ann Myers, who besides yourself brought up anything about race?
I see this incident as a judgement call. Let me explain. When an ambulance enters an intersection, it enters slows down and sometimes comes to a stop. This is done to allow all vehicles to move to safety and come to a complete stop. Then the ambulance is safe to enter the intersection. This incident I believe should have been handled the same way. With that being said, don’t get me wrong if that was my family member I want them to get them to the hospital fast, but safe. Also I have respect for all of our volunteers, they give up a lot to serve us all. They are extraordinary people and I do believe we all can agree. They are always their for each and everyone of us. I’m not judging anyone, stuff happens. I feel the ambulance maybe should have allowed the vehicles to move to safety before entering the bridge. This was a poor judgment call on the ambulance part. We all make them. This like most things in our life’s is lesson learned.
WHAT A SMOOTH COVER!!!
JLD SAID – ” …A PROPERTY DAMAGE ACCIDENT…”
Yeah, lucky for you and your department of adrenaline-rushed stiff rods that no one was injured or killed!
A glaring monument of stupidity and recklessness caught on video for all to see.
Be glad that most are too ignorant to understand the brazing illegal behavior displayed by this ambulance driver.
Anyone counting the wrecked emergency vehicles being scored between the St. Mary’s and Calvert County volunteers?
No wonder they solicit donations so often.
First of all, the ambulance driver’s actions were UNACCEPTABLE.
That being said, I am always amazed at the volunteer haters that show up in these threads. Why do you hate volunteers so much? The ambulance driver’s stupidity is not a reflection of volunteer fire and EMS personnel as a whole, it is a reflection of that individual. Somehow you surmise that volunteers are disproportionately involved in crashes simply because they are volunteers; and, subsequently they dupe their neighbors for donations to cover these expenses.
I’m not trying to bash our police agencies, I am simply drawing a comparison to expose your tainted view of volunteers. Our local police, who literally drive everyday as a component of their core job function, are involved in far more response related wrecks than the local fire/EMS departments. The police agencies then use our tax dollars, not donations, to repair/replace their vehicles. It seems odd that you, and others like you, don’t take issue with this, but want to constantly bash your neighbors who freely give their time to protect you and your property. I might add that the metropolitan career departments are also frequently in the news for response related wrecks.
Again, the Solomons ambulance driver’s actions were unacceptable, but it is unfair to use this incident as a means to make it seem like “volunteers” are out of control, reckless, and are willingly wasting what little funding they receive to perform such a vital function in our communities.
Hey Roy… a couple things here:
First, it has been found that this ‘driver’ was a convicted felon for vehicular homicide and was still able to be in this position as a “volunteer” able to drive an emergency vehicle. Although hindsight.. it appears that it IS a reflection on a greater part of the volunteer group over in Solomons.
Second, you speak like our LEO are actively involved in wrecks. They are not. They are merely a “crash response team” as indicated by their lack of traffic and road law enforcement. They talk about stepping up distracted driver enforcement every year but never really do anything about it. Think I am wrong? Just take a look on here every single day and count the DAILY accidents, injuries, and fatalities.
The White Truck could have pulled closer to the guard rail. Look at the photo. The White Truck’s driver simply chose not to. Large trucks, including beat up work trucks, expect other vehicles to get out of their way. Seen it hundreds of times. That’s what happened here.
You are not familiar with maryland law reguarding yielding to emergency vehicles. It states that coming to a complete stop is yielding the right of way. It helps if you know what you are talking about before you post.
Oh yeah, the driver of the white truck had a shrink ray that he forgot to use due to the crap in his pants.
What an idiot!
So, you are saying the driver of the white truck had a shrink ray, didn’t use it, and is therefor an idiot. ok then.
The bottom line is that the ambulance driver failed to show “Due Regard” to the other drivers.
It used to be the policy of Solomons VRSFD that they were not to respond while on the bridge.
Thief training in Emergency Vehicle Operators Course teaches them to show sue regard at all times.
If someone was injured, a lawyer would hang Solomons out to dry. This is the way they respond
on many calls. They have ran one family member off of the road, and I have watched them
blow an intersection. Volunteer drivers have gone to jail before for vehicular manslaughter
This behavior does not surprise me.
I like how most of you are blaming the truck or the ambulance. They don’t drive themselves…yet. However it is known what you mean but that you are too lazy to type “the truck driver” or “ambulance driver” etc.
Ok ambulance 100% in the wrong, buuuut….The car in front of him did stop so he had to go around. Still does not excuse him from pulling into oncoming traffic but it was a quick decision that just went wrong. It’s not like he planned it. Really shows the reasoning for not having those lights activated on a bridge. One bad decision led to another under pressure.
The bottom line here is that the Ambulance Operator/Driver failed to excerise “Due Regard” in the operation of their Ambulance. Everyone who drives a vehicle are treated equally, until an Emergency Vehicle Operator/Driver turns on their emergency lights and activates their siren(s). Once this is done they are automatically held to a higher degree of driving, commonly referred to as a Professional Driver. We need to ask ourselves what is a “true emergency” and how does it affect me as an emergency vehicle operator? Most states’ vehicle and traffic laws define emergency operations this way: “The opertianing or parking of an authorized emergency vehicle when such vehicle is engaged in transporting a sick or injured person; transporting prisoners; pursuing an actual or suspected violator of the law; or responding, working or assisting at the scene of an accident, disaster, police call, alarm of fire, actual or potential release of hazardous materials or other emergency.
If an accident occurs, an emergency vehicle operator is likely to be judged in this manner: “Did you have reasonable grounds, based on dispatch information and personnel experience to believe that you were responding to a TRUE EMERGENCY?”
“a TRUE EMERGENCY is a situation in which there is a high probability of death or serious injury to an individual or significant property loss, and action by (you) an emergency vehicle operator may reduce the seriousness of the situation.”
If you are involved in an accident where property damage, injury or loss of life occurs, your actions will be evaluated and judged by your department and the citizenry you serve. In most cases, your actions will be judged in a court of law, whether it is a civil court or criminal court, or both. A court will judge your actions from at least two aspects: Was the situation a TRUE EMERGENCY? And did you exercise DUE REGARD for the safety of others?
According to the DOT manual, “Due Regard is based on circumstances.” In judging “DUE REGARD,” the principal criteria used are: Was there “enough” notice of approach to allow other motorists and pedestrians to clear a path and protect themselves? If you do not give notice of your approach until a collision is inevitable, you have probably not satisfied the principle of due regard for the safety of others.
In determining whether an emergency vehicle operator was exercising due regard in the use of signaling equipment, for example, the courts will consider, the following points:
• A. Was it reasonably necessary to use the signaling equipment, given the circumstances?
• B. Was the signaling equipment actually used?
• C. Was the signal audible and/or visible to motorists and pedestrians?
A widely accepted way of determining “due regard” is, “A reasonably careful man performing similar duties and under the same circumstances, would act in the same manner.”
What was the driver of the ambulance looking at. 1. A white utility truck was existing the bridge and had very little room to the right where a steel gaurd rail is located. 2. A truck was in front of the ambulance and entering the narrow section just before the entrance to the bridge. 3. The Ambulance driver made a decision to disregard “Due Regard”, cross over the double yellow lines of the median, entered oncoming opposing traffic lane, and caused an accident. All drivers on the road are responsible to ensure that they operate their personal vehicles in a safe manner that prevents an accident.
You may be asking yourself who am I? Well to answer your question. I am an Emergency Vehicle Operator/Driver. I have been driving emergency vehicles for over 11 years and that means I know what I am talking about. One thing that we all need to remember is that by this states traffic laws there are exceptions for emergency vehciles. These exceptions exceptions are normally referred to as privileges. It is a privilege, but with that privilege there comes responsibility. As an operator/driver of an approved emergency vehicle, you are held liable (Criminal and/or Civil) for any accident or damage that you may have caused while responding to a call.
For the enterence to the Thomas Johnson Bridge, it is common practice for emergency vehciles to turn off their emergency lights and siren(s) at the intersection of South Patuxent Beach Road and 4, just prior to the entrance of the bridge (St. Mary’s side). The reality is that with lights and sirens on you are statistically four times more likely to get into an accident and that there ia a 10 times more liklihood of serious injury and/or death within the confines of that accident, perhaps even the crew.
Volunteers at “work.” Can’t help anyone if you don’t get there. The hobbyists costs us more money. Again.
It sure does read page 41 of the MVA hand book. Looks like both vehicles failed to pull to the curb and stop. Did the usual St Marys county not stop but keep going at a slower speed. Then if they did stop they were almost opposite each other. Now we have an ambulance drive punished because the vehicle drivers did not pull over and stop without obstructing the roadway. But the MVA book did not say if on a bridge don’t stop opposite the car in the other lane and expect a fat ambulance to fit between! Who ties your shoes in the morning?
The guy driving is already a convicted felon for vehicular manslaughter in Calvert County from the early to mid 2000’s. But because his step father is a higher up at Calvert County fire rescue and the Solomons VRSFD bylaws allow convicted felons to be members is the reason why he is still allowed to be part of Calvert. He should not be a member anywhere in the State of Maryland.
And definitely NOT a driver of apparatus!
Shouldn’t this be a talking point for our county commissioners with MDOT and Gov Hogan?
So it took less than 3 days to find out this guy was a convicted felon for vehicle related homicides after he did this BUT, no one found this out BEFORE approving him to be a volunteer responsible for driving an emergency vehicle on our roads?
Way to go Solomon’s! Top notch work!
He was ALREADY a volunteer firefighter at the time of the 2006 accident and yet they did not kick him out after being convicted!!!!
Wow! The ambulance driver wasn’t even vetted/qualified to be a VOLUNTEER, yet, he was a VOLUNTEER. The States Attorneys Office needs to look into the process that allowed him to be a VOLUNTEER FIRE/EMS MEMBER.
Becky,
Brian is absolutely vetted/qualified to be a volunteer. He is a huge asset to Solomons and regularly receives yearly awards for highest number of calls responded to. Chances are if you call an ambulance in southern Calvert, he will be responding to it. He is a passionate, committed member of Solomons and passionately serves the citizens of the county as a volunteer. He made a mistake here, obviously. The department is handling it. I don’t see the purpose in SMNEWSNET dredging up the past in this manner to slander a person who gives so much of themselves to the county. What a shame.
He’s a felon… How is that vetted??
Solomons allows felons as members. They have many felons on the roster
PLEASE FEEL FREE TO JOIN A VOLUNTEER DEPARTMENT BEFORE ALL YOU DUMBASS KEYBOARD WARRIORS KEEP GOING. I HOPE THAT I NEVER HAVE TO BREAK THE LAW TO RESPOND TO YOUR CHILD OR SPOUSE THAT MAY OR MAY NOT DIE IF IM NOT THERE AS QUICKLY AS I CAN. I DO IT EVERYDAY AND MOST OF THE TIME, UNLIKE THIS TIME ITS THE OTHER IDIOT DRIVERS ON THE ROAD PLAYING ON THEIR CELL PHONES OR DOING THIER MAKE UP THAT CAUSE THE WRECKS. HAVE A GREAT DAY!!
” I HOPE THAT I NEVER HAVE TO BREAK THE LAW TO RESPOND TO YOUR CHILD OR SPOUSE THAT MAY OR MAY NOT DIE IF IM NOT THERE AS QUICKLY AS I CAN.”
3i agree whole heartedly. No shoulder. Don’t panic the driver’s or you’ll have a worse mess. I was an EMT in the 90s in Connecticut. W had narrow roads. We should people who were allowed to respond in their private cars/trucks. The point of SCENE SAFETY is the priority everywhere, including roads, streets , bridges, etc. That was not safe.Irresponsible driving is not a right.
Fifteen miles over the speed limit was our max. This driver needs some ego slashing. [ In police they used to call it “Badge Heavy” -using badge to bully people]…in these cases driver needs anger management, community service, (retraining, repeting driver training: “Ambulance driver”)at the least: Getting terminated at the most. I understand needing people round the clock but with this kind of press, this is not a group of people I would want to join and be associated with. This is a huge PR mess.
Sad, sad, Now a tragedy as well is now associated with egos not in check.This is the worse. People trusted in saving lives have their names associated with CAUSING others to LOOSE THEIR LIVES. I pray the families have peace and justice is done.
HOW DO YOU KILL 2 PEOPLE AND ONLY GET 10 YEARS? AND ONLY SERVE 18 MONTHS? THESE JUDGES AND DA’S HAVE TO BE REPLACED IMMEDIATELY.THIS IS INSANE.
I was on the bridge when this happened, We saw ambulance lights and everyone hit their brakes. Suddenly I saw the ambulance turn its lights off and drive normal. I didn’t get to see when the ambulance ripped the mirror off the white truck but I did the pieces on the road, then when I was off the bridge, the white truck pulled over on the shoulder. I hope they get their mirror paid.
Brian is not the only convicted felon at SVRSFD. Solomons changed their qualifications by allowing known felons to
join. A past chief allowed his son who was arrested and found guilty of armed burglary
in another state. Another past chiefs/presidents son was convicted of a cds charge.
A child molester was allowed to join. Plus, a past chief was convicted of assault charges
I do not want felons from solomons in my house. Solomons is the only volunteer
organization that accepts jail birds. If you think I am telling a lie, ask any member in the southern end
How the hell is a felon allowed to be a first responder??
Probably because it’s Swallowmens VFD. That’s how they roll over there. It would be very interesting to see an audit of their members current legal status and past actions that would preclude their current membership as a volunteer, anywhere in the county. It would be a good start to weed out the felons and associated miscreants.
Doesn’t look like slander, just relevant and factual driver record information about a person potentially at fault in a new motor vehicle incident. I respect the work you guys do, but you need to respect the public trust placed in your organization and how bad the situation surrounding this individual undermines it.
Definition of ACCIDENT, please?
Mirrors are replaceable but lives are not.
Better judgement was needed.
There’s a lot of misinformation going through the comment section. A lot.
Hi there. Practicing first responder here. I can’t tell you how much seeing things like this being done angers me. Further, the system in both Saint Mary’s and Calvert being what they are, the blame is never adequately placed, nor is the proper action ever seemingly taken.
This is one incident in a long line-up of issues going on with emergency services being ‘all volunteer’ now. You cannot train your people the right way, and from reading what several of the attesting first responders in this thread are saying, you guys could benefit from taking EVO again.
In EVO (Emergency Vehicle Operator’s class), you are taught that you cannot proceed lights and sirens over any bridge. Period. Even if you have CPR in progress in the back, there is nowhere for drivers to go. And as someone who drives emergency apparatus, I can tell you that you all in the general public? You freak out and do unnecessary things when we get behind you going lights and sirens. Your job as the public? Pull over. Not -stop-, not -jump three lanes and into a ditch-, just pull a lane over. I’ll do my best to safely proceed around you if you just do that much.
So, that being said? This is totally wrong on the driver’s account. And I say that not only as a driver and first responder, but someone who knows the at-fault driver to a degree. His past be damned, he should’ve known better than to do what he did.
Instead of slinging more mud, let Solomon’s know how you feel about someone putting your safety at risk. You’re the general public, and that station should be serving you and not vice-versa. A lot of Solomon’s people will probably not like it, but they’re only given the authority to do what they do because you, the general public, request it.
My suggestion? Maybe it’s high time some stations in the Southern Maryland area took EVO refreshers. Remember: a member of MFRI can come down and teach the class on any of your drill nights. Just my suggestion!
Or get some real professionals. We aren’t a little small town anymore. With the amount of people, the amount of taxes we pay, the number of calls, we deserve some real first responders.
“At approximately 11:45 p.m., Bowen almost hopped his 1999 Ford Contour directly into another car. As he swerved to avoid the collision his car rolled over several times before it came to a rest on its roof. William Joshua Fabricante, 20, of St. Leonard, was pronounced dead at the scene, and Megan Elizabeth Jackson, 16, of Huntingtown, was taken to Calvert Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Amanda Moore Gaylon, 18, of Huntingtown was also taken to the hospital where she was treated and released.”
Where did all those those people come from? Were they in his car? The other car? The side of the road? Who wrote this article?
Obviously they were passengers, it clearly states he avoided the other car. You just suck at reading comprehension, that’s a personal problem. Not the author.
Common problem in the writing of this news source.
More of a common problem with police reports being written and released the way they area. But then again, it’s from 2007. So whiny.
Citation Number: 0000009700CRH DRIVING VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY EXCEEDING ALLOWABLE WEIGHT OF 70000LBS BY 5400LBS
That’s from 2017, not 2007. Look familiar Jonathan?
This man took the lives of two people by acting like an idiot, only served 18 months, still has a license and is a volunteer fire fighter? And now this? Why on earth does he even have a license let alone being allowed to be a VFF and drive the equipment? I sure hope the department bans him for life! He could have very well took a life/loves again by his ignorant actions on the bridge!