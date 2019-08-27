VIDEO: Solomons Rescue Squad Ambulance Involved in a Motor Vehicle Accident on Thomas Johnson Bridge.

A video making its way around Facebook shows a Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad Fire Department Ambulance crossing the center line and hitting a utility truck on the base of the Thomas Johnson Bridge in St. Mary’s County.
The video timestamp is Monday, August 26, 2019, at approximately 3:00 p.m., date and time, however,it is unknown if it is the correct time and date.
Calvert County was dispatched to assist St. Mary’s County at approximately 2:52 p.m., and 2:53 p.m., for medical calls in the Great Mills and California areas.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
Well maybe if the Truck would’ve got over some more it wouldn’t have happened as you see the ambulance had there light on
Looks like the white truck didn’t yield to the approaching emergency vehicle. Should have slowed sooner and got over to the right further. I’ll bet they would have if the response was for their family member.
Thank god they didn’t plow into the truck head on, then the sheriffs office would have been responding to a homicide.