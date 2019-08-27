VIDEO: Solomons Rescue Squad Ambulance Involved in a Motor Vehicle Accident on Thomas Johnson Bridge.

A video making its way around Facebook shows a Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad Fire Department Ambulance crossing the center line and hitting a utility truck on the base of the Thomas Johnson Bridge in St. Mary’s County.

The video timestamp is Monday, August 26, 2019, at approximately 3:00 p.m., date and time, however,it is unknown if it is the correct time and date.

Calvert County was dispatched to assist St. Mary’s County at approximately 2:52 p.m., and 2:53 p.m., for medical calls in the Great Mills and California areas.

Updates will be provided when they become available.