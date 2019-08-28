St. Mary’s College Ranked 30 Among Top Liberal Arts Colleges in 2019 Washington Monthly College Rankings

On Tuesday, August 27, 2019 – For the past fourteen years, Washington Monthly College Guide has ranked colleges “based on what they do for the country.” In the rankings released yesterday, St. Mary’s College of Maryland is ranked 30 among the top Liberal Arts Colleges in the United States

St. Mary’s College, the National Public Honors College, is also ranked 106 out of 386 colleges in the northeast who offer The Best Bang for the Buck. The guide describes this ranking as “the schools where students of modest means get the most for their money.”

Washington Monthly rates schools on three equally weighted criteria: social mobility, research, and public service. According to the guide, “This means that top-ranked colleges needed to be excellent across the full breadth of our measures, rather than excelling in just one measure.”

St. Mary’s College has recently received several accolades: The Princeton Review’s “Best 385 Colleges” for 2020, 2019 Best College Value by Kiplinger’s Personal Finance, 2019-20 College of Distinction, one of America’s Top Colleges by Forbes 2019, 2018 Tree Campus USA by the Arbor Day Foundation, and as an Individual Conference Champion in the 2018-19 College and University Green Power Challenge by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland, the National Public Honors College, is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education through 2024-2025. St. Mary’s College is ranked one of the best public liberal arts schools in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. Approximately 1,600 students attend the college, nestled on the St. Mary’s River in Southern Maryland.

