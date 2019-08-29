Calvert Marine Museum Event Calendar for September 2019

Friday, September 6 – First FREE Friday 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Museum is open and FREE to the public. Entertainment provided by the United States Navy Band Country Current, at 6 p.m. at the PNC Waterside Pavilion. FREE 30-minute Wm. B. Tennison cruises will be offered, weather permitting. The Drum Point Lighthouse and Museum Store will also be open.

Tuesday, September 10; Thursday, September 12; & Wednesday, September 18 – Sea Squirts

10:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. FREE drop-in program for children 18 months to 3 years old and their caregivers.

This month’s theme is Animal Camouflage. Space is limited.

Saturday, September 14 – Fossil Field Experience 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Come explore the fossils of Cove Point with a trained museum educator. Learn where to find fossils, how to identify them, and the secrets they hold about Earth’s prehistory. Return to the museum after lunch for tours of our paleo hall and fossil prep lab, before exploring the rest of the museum at your leisure! For ages 8 and up. Preregistration is required; visit bit.ly/CMMfossils to register.

Saturday, September 14 – Fossil Club Meeting & Public Lecture 1 a.m. & 2:30 p.m. Quarterly meeting of the CMM Fossil Club at 1 p.m., followed by a public lecture at 2:30 p.m. in the Harms Gallery. Dr. Lucy Edwards will present the lecture entitled: Favorite Fossils and the Chesapeake Bay Impact Structure.

Saturday, September 14 – Historic Sunset Supper Cruise 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Enjoy a 90-minute narrated cruise aboard the Wm. B. Tennison. A museum educator will share fascinating facts about Solomons, the WWII Amphibious Training Bases, and Solomons’ rich tradition of boat building. Return to the museum for a short presentation and a light supper from No Thyme To Cook. Participants are invited to bring their own libations. $50 per person. Preregistration is required; visit bit.ly/WmBTennisonCruises to register.

Sunday, September 15 – Dee of St. Mary’s Public Sail 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Sail on the Dee of St. Mary’s, leaving from the museum dock. Fee is $25 for ages 13 and up, $15 for children 5 – 12. No children under 5 please. Preregistration is required; visit bit.ly/DeeOfStMarysCruises to register.

Friday, September 20 – Coffee & Doughnuts – 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. in the Museum Store. Museum members are invited for coffee and doughnuts. Enjoy a 20% discount all day and, as a special treat for coming in early, receive a FREE gift with your purchase of $50 or more. Gifts are limited to one per membership, and only available while supplies last, so plan to arrive early!



7:45 a.m. – 5 p.m. Lighthouse lovers are welcome aboard a private charter vessel to tour the Southern Bay and see six lighthouses. The cost is $130 for the day-long trip; museum members pay $120. Space is limited. Preregistration is required by September 18; visit bit.ly/CMMLighthouseCruise to register.

Saturday, September 21 & Sunday, September 22 – Maryland Lighthouse Challenge Visit Maryland’s historic lighthouses at some of the most beautiful spots in the state and see Concord Point, Seven Foot Knoll, Lightship Chesapeake, Hooper Strait, Choptank River Replica, Drum Point, Cove Point, Piney Point, Point Lookout, and Fort Washington lighthouses. Challengers receive a complimentary souvenir at each location. Visit all ten lighthouses and proclaim “I’ve seen the lights!” to receive a special souvenir. More information available at cheslights.org.

Thursday, September 26 – Little Minnows 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. A program for children ages 3 to 5 years and their caregivers. This month’s theme is Birds, Beaks, Feathers, & Feet. Fee is $5, CMM members are FREE.

Friday, September 27 – Pirate Day! 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Throw on your best pirate outfit and head to the museum for pirate-themed adventures! Learn to talk like a pirate and sing sea chanteys at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. Ongoing fun includes getting a pirate tattoo, making pirate crafts, learning to tie knots, and walking the plank! Museum admission applies.

Friday, September 27 – Maritime Performance Series presents Bumper Jacksons 7 p.m. in the Harms Gallery. Named the Mid-Atlantic’s “Best Traditional Band” at the Washington Area Music Awards, Bumper Jacksons paint America’s story from the streets of New Orleans to Appalachian hollers. Doors open at 6 p.m. with beer and wine available for sale. Tickets are $20 online at bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts and $25 at the door. This show is sponsored in part by the Maryland State Arts Council Maryland Touring Grant.

Saturday, September 28 – Toy Boat Building 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Toy boat building, sponsored by the Patuxent Small Craft Guild, has been part of the museum for over 30 years. A $2 donation per boat is requested. Museum admission is required. This activity is ideal for ages 5 and up.

Saturday, September 28 – Dee of St. Mary’s Public Sail 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. Sail on the Dee of St. Mary’s, leaving from the museum dock. Fee is $25 for ages 13 and up, $15 for children 5 – 12. No children under 5 please. Preregistration is required; visit bit.ly/DeeOfStMarysCruises to register.

