Great Mills Swimming Pool Invites Community to End of Season Bash on Saturday, August 31

August 29, 2019

The community is invited to an end of summer bash at the Great Mills Swimming Pool located at 21100 Old Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, on Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Participants will enjoy free music and free scuba lessons and all are welcome to purchase refreshments from Kona Ice and a local food truck vendor.

Admission prices are $6 for Adults, $5 for youth (17 & under), and $4 for seniors ages 60 and over and include access to the pool.

For more information, please contact the Great Mills Swimming Pool at (301) 866-6560., For information on activities and programs at the Great Mills Swimming Pool, visit our website at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/aquatics.


This entry was posted on August 29, 2019 at 2:12 pm and is filed under All News, County, Entertainment, Food, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.