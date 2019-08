Bayside Road in Leonardtown, MD, approximately 1,500 feet west of Big Chestnut Road intersection, will close on or about Monday, September 9, 2019, while crews replace drainage pipes. This road will be closed for approximately 2 weeks, weather dependent.

There will be signs alerting motorists of detours and drivers are encouraged to use caution in this area.

For additional information, please contact the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation at (301) 475-4200.