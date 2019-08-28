Alia Nicole Watson, 23 of King George, VA passed away on August 24, 2019.

She was born on July 12, 1996, in Clinton, MD.

Life is not measured by the breaths you take, but by the moments that take your breath away.

Our dearest Angel when you walked into a room you were breathtaking.

Alia Nicole was full of life. She was our most precious gem. Alia enjoyed her family, concerts, art and traveling. Alia will be missed and was loved beyond measure.

She is survived by her parents Jason Watson, Sheila Watson, & Kimberly Lazo.

She is survived by her sisters Keira Jennings, Naveah Watson, “#gunnarr”, Lailani Watson, Cherrie-Lee Watson, Jasmyn Long and brother Demetrius Grier. Her precious niece, Nori Skyy Jenkins. Cherished Uncle Mike Watson and Aunt Barbara Watson. Beyond loving cousins Eric and Kayla Watson “#illuminati”. Loved by her Grandparents Bob and Maria Watson, Ismael and Dorthea Lazo, Michael and Carol Padgett and Roxcie Kurtz. Loving Aunts Christine Lazo and Stacy Linderman. Cousins Alizae Lazo, Myah Mocca, and Laura Linderman and an extended list of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and family members.

We will love you forever; we will miss you for always; and forever our baby you will be.

Alia’s family will receive friends for her Life Celebration on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with a Remembrance of Life Service from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private. If you are so inclined to send a floral arrangement the family has requested you honor Alia’s Memory with a plant so they can continue to see her eternal light grow, if you would like to send a flower arrangement her favorite color was purple.

