Jimmy Huen Adkins,84, of Great Mills, MD formerly from Coeburn, VA passed away on August 20, 2019. He was born on June 16, 1935 in Coeburn, VA and was the loving son of the late Lula V. Adkins and Forrest M. Adkins. Jimmy was the loving husband of Mary A. Adkins whom he married in St. Matthew’s Cathedral in Washington, DC. Jimmy is survived by his children Tammy Adkins, Cathy Clark (Teddy), Allen Adkins, Don Adkins all of Great Mills, MD, 7 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his sibling Raymond Adkins, Rozis Adkins, Clifford Adkins, Opal Tunel, Mickel. B., Ethal Davis and Hazel Adkins. He moved from Coeburn, VA to St. Mary’s County, MD in 1949.

Jimmy worked for St. Mary’s County Public Works and Transportation for 19 years.

All Funeral Services were private. Serving a pallbearers Teddy Clark, Billy Davis, Jay Armsworthy, Saul Sison, Sr., Saul Sison, Jr. and Josh Richardson.