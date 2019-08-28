Mary Anna Guy Clarke, 90, of Leonardtown, MD passed away in Leonardtown, MD on August 26, 2019. She was born on March 21, 1929 in Hollywood, MD. She was the loving daughter of the late Mary Louise (Raley) Spalding, and George Felix Spalding. Mary was the loving wife of the late Joseph Elmore Guy, Jr. who preceded her in death on June 28, 1981, and Philip A. Clarke who preceded her in death on September 12, 2007. Mary is survived by her children Catherine L. Mattingly of Leonardtown, MD, Robert A. Guy (Shirley) of Leonardtown, MD, Gail Guy Lawrence (Stevie) of Avenue, MD, daughter-in-law Margie Guy of Mechanicsville, MD, 7 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. Siblings Ruth Drury and Jimmy Spalding. She was preceded in death by her son Joseph E. Guy, III, siblings Roy Spalding, Joseph Spalding, Aloysius Spalding, Bobby Spalding, and Freddie Spalding.

She was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and a homemaker.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5:00 Pm to 8:00 Pm with prayers recited at 7:00 Pm in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph Catholic Church Morganza, MD with Father Drew Royals officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Robert A. Guy, Barry Spalding, Kirk Spalding, Darren Alvey, Tommy Drury, and Billy Guy.

Contributions may be made to the Leonardtown Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 299 Leonardtown, MD 20650, and Seventh Dist. Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 7 Avenue, MD 20609.