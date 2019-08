On Saturday, August 24,2019, Wilhelmina Ashton entered eternal rest. Family and friends will unite on Wednesday September 4th 10:00 am until time of Service at 11:00 am at Love of Christ Church 101 Leadbeater St, Alexandria, VA 22305. Interment will follow at Heritage Memorial Cemetery.

