Peacefully went home Herman Carroll to be with the Lord on Friday, August 24, 2019. The family will receive friends at St. Judah Spiritual Baptist Church, 43 Anacostia Road, NE, Washington, DC on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Maryland National Memorial Park, Laurel, MD. He leaves to cherish his memory Luveina his wife of 66 years, one sister Dorothy Selby of Delaware, five sons, Marcus (Helen), Duane (Stephanie), Thelonious (Sharon), Norelco, Charlie Abrams Jr, and one daughter, Antoinette Carroll. He was preceded in death by two sons, Gene and Sherman Carroll. Also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends.

