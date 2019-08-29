Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Charlotte Hall Under Investigation

August 29, 2019

On Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at approximately 9:50 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Golden Beach Road and Triangle Drive in Charlotte Hall, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle with one subject unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a motorcycle and the operator in the roadway.

Emergency medical services performed life-saving measures on the scene and after approximately 20 minutes, the patient was declared deceased.

No other injuries were reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and is investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.


